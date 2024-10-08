Two schools in Coimbatore received email bomb threat on Tuesday.

The police said that the threats were received by Stanes Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School and Chandrakanthi Public School.

Stanes sSchool had received a similar bomb threat on Monday, which turned out to be a hoax. The police said that the school received two email treats on Tuesday from two different mail IDs.

The other school that received bomb threat on Tuesday was Chandrakanthi Public School. The threat said that improvised explosive devices were placed on school premises. The threat was found to be a hoax, said the police.

Bomb detection and disposal squad searched the campuses after evacuating students, they said.

A police officer said that the unknown sender had sent the same mails to a few other email IDs, too. The officer said that efforts were being made to trace the sender and details and location of the device used for sending the threats. The police have also sought the support of email service providers to trace the details of the sender.