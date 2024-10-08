GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two Coimbatore schools receive bomb threat

Published - October 08, 2024 09:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two schools in Coimbatore received email bomb threat on Tuesday.

The police said that the threats were received by Stanes Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School and Chandrakanthi Public School.

Stanes sSchool had received a similar bomb threat on Monday, which turned out to be a hoax. The police said that the school received two email treats on Tuesday from two different mail IDs.

The other school that received bomb threat on Tuesday was Chandrakanthi Public School. The threat said that improvised explosive devices were placed on school premises. The threat was found to be a hoax, said the police.

Bomb detection and disposal squad searched the campuses after evacuating students, they said.

A police officer said that the unknown sender had sent the same mails to a few other email IDs, too. The officer said that efforts were being made to trace the sender and details and location of the device used for sending the threats. The police have also sought the support of email service providers to trace the details of the sender.

Published - October 08, 2024 09:02 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.