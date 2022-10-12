Coimbatore

Two Coimbatore-Salem MEMU trains cancelled from Oct. 13-30

Due to engineering maintenance works in Coimbatore – Tiruppur stretch, a pair of train services between Coimbatore Junction and Salem Junction have been cancelled by the Southern Railways, the Salem division said in a statement.

MEMU train no. 06802 scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 9.05 a.m, and another MEMU train (06803) scheduled to leave Salem Junction at 1:40 p.m will be fully cancelled from October 13 to 30. The Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express (13352) will be regulated for 30 minutes at a convenient location during the same period, the division said.


