Two Coimbatore-Rameswaram trains partially cancelled

January 02, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two trains between Coimbatore and Rameshwaram have been partially cancelled as traffic on the Pamban railway bridge was suspended, according to the Southern Railway. The Coimbatore Jn – Rameswaram Weekly Express (16618), scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 7.45 p.m. on January 3 has been partially cancelled between Ramanathapuram – Rameswaram.

Similarly, the Rameswaram – Coimbatore Jn Weekly Express on January 4 will not run from Rameswaram to Ramanathapuram and will leave from Ramanathapuram to run up to Coimbatore, a release said.

