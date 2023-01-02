Two Coimbatore-Rameswaram trains partially cancelled

January 02, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Two trains between Coimbatore and Rameshwaram have been partially cancelled as traffic on the Pamban railway bridge was suspended, according to the Southern Railway. The Coimbatore Jn – Rameswaram Weekly Express (16618), scheduled to leave Coimbatore at 7.45 p.m. on January 3 has been partially cancelled between Ramanathapuram – Rameswaram.

Similarly, the Rameswaram – Coimbatore Jn Weekly Express on January 4 will not run from Rameswaram to Ramanathapuram and will leave from Ramanathapuram to run up to Coimbatore, a release said.