ADVERTISEMENT

Two Coimbatore hospitals win AHPICON 2024 award

Published - June 19, 2024 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Ortho-One Orthopaedic Speciality Centre and  Sankara Eye Hospital  have bagged the Best Single Specialty Hospital Award instituted by Association of Health Providers India (AHPI) at AHPICON 2024, a one-day conference cum exhibition focusing on the environmental and financial sustainability of the healthcare sector.

AHPICON 2024 has also recognised 15 hospitals from across Tamil Nadu for their excellence in providing quality healthcare services. Established in 1984, Sankara Eye Hospital in Coimbatore was started as a small community eye care movement by the Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Medical Trust by Dr. R.V. Ramani and his wife, Dr. Radha Raman.. Ortho-One was founded in 2007 by Dr David V. Rajan. The primary focus is to provide exclusive service in the sub-specialities of sports medicine, arthroscopy, joint replacement surgery, paediatric orthopaedics, spine surgery, deformity correction, etc.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US