Two Coimbatore hospitals win AHPICON 2024 award

Updated - June 19, 2024 06:56 pm IST

Published - June 19, 2024 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Ortho-One Orthopaedic Speciality Centre and  Sankara Eye Hospital  have bagged the Best Single Speciality Hospital Award instituted by Association of Health Providers India (AHPI) at AHPICON 2024, a one-day conference cum exhibition focusing on the environmental and financial sustainability of the healthcare sector.

AHPICON 2024 has also recognised 15 hospitals from across Tamil Nadu for their excellence in providing quality healthcare services. Established in 1984, Sankara Eye Hospital in Coimbatore was started as a small community eye care movement by the Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Medical Trust by Dr. R.V. Ramani and his wife, Dr. Radha Raman.. Ortho-One was founded in 2007 by Dr David V. Rajan. The primary focus is to provide exclusive service in the sub-specialities of sports medicine, arthroscopy, joint replacement surgery, paediatric orthopaedics, spine surgery, deformity correction, etc.

