Two Coimbatore city residents cheated of over ₹26 lakh online

Two city residents were cheated of a total of over ₹26 lakh by unknown persons through online in separate incidents.

A 46-year-old man from Machampalayam near Sundarapuram was duped of ₹25.10 lakh by a woman, who introduced herself as Gloria from the United Kingdom, and her pharma company was looking for dealerships to sell its herbal oil.

As part of awarding the dealership, he was asked to pay ₹25.10 lakh, which he transacted online in five installments from January 22 to March 17, 2022. Though he was asked to pay more, the man suspected cheating and approached the Cyber Crime police. A case has been registered against an unknown person.

In the second incident, an unidentified person posed as the chief executive officer of a private company duped a woman employee of the firm of ₹1.28 lakh. The woman aged 30 from Sundarapuram complained to the Cyber Crime police on Tuesday that she received messages from an unknown number on WhatsApp on February 8 and the sender posed as her firm’s CEO.

The person, who kept the CEO’s photo as the WhatsApp display picture, asked her to purchase Amazon gift cards and mail them to him for company’ use. The woman purchased gift cards worth ₹1.28 lakh and mailed them to the person. The woman came to know that she was cheated after finding out that the real CEO did not ask her to purchase gift cards. She also found that the gift cards purchased by her were redeemed. The woman immediately approached the Cyber Crime station where officials contacted Amazon India and gift cards worth ₹1.28 lakh were frozen. A case has been registered.