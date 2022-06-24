Two Class XII students drown in quarry in Coimbatore

Two Class XII students allegedly drowned while bathing in a quarry near KG Chavadi here on Friday.

The deceased were identified as A. Sanjaykumar (17) and R. Sanjay (17), residents of VOC Street in Chavadi Pudur.

The boys, students of a school at Town Hall in the city, went to the quarry at Kaliyapuram along with four of their friends on Friday. They had informed parents that they were going to the school. The boys who did not swimming allegedly drowned while bathing in the quarry.

The other boys alerted the KG Chavadi police. Fire and Rescue Services staff searched the quarry and recovered the bodies in the evening.