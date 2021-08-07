Coimbatore

Two Civil Supplies Dept. officials, middleman held for graft

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Friday arrested three persons including two officials from the Civil Supplies Department on graft charges in Palladam.

According to DVAC sources, Revenue Inspector (Civil Supplies) Gopinath demanded a monthly bribe of ₹ 800 from the bill clerk of a kerosene bunk in Pongalur.

Based on the clerk’s complaint, a team led by DVAC Deputy Superintendent of Police (Tiruppur) C. Dakshinamoorthy laid a trap at the taluk office in Palladam, where Gopinath allegedly accepted the bribe. The DVAC also arrested taluk supply officer Krishnaveni and middleman Jagannathan, the accomplices of Gopinath. The sleuths booked all the three under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and remanded them in judicial custody.


