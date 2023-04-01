Two children with congenital heart defects operated on at Salem GH

April 01, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Salem

Doctors at the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) performed surgeries on two girl children -- aged three and 20 months respectively -- to correct congenital heart defects.

Hospital Dean R. Mani told mediapersons on Saturday that the three-year-old girl was suffering from atrial septal defect (ASD). The child had poor growth, severe anaemia, and cardiac failure symptoms. The girl was operated on March 6, and she recovered well, he said. She was discharged on March 18. Her postoperative echo showed good cardiac function.

In the second case, the 20-month-old female child suffered from superior vena cava type of ASD. The child also suffered from poor growth and breathing difficulties. After a thorough evaluation, advanced cardiac surgery was successfully performed on March 23. The ASD was closed with native pericardial tissue, and an open valvotomy was done for aortic stenosis. On showings signs of good recovery, she was discharged on March 31. Her post-operative echo shows normal cardiac function and no aortic stenosis. As these two cases were not fit for device closure because of their complex and multiple defects, open heart surgery was the only choice, the dean said.