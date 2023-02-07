Two children restored to their mother in Krishnagiri

February 07, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Two children aged 5 and 3 were restored to their mother owing to the Collector’s intervention here on Tuesday.

On Monday, Priya (28) of Nadupayyur village of Kaveripattinam petitioned Collector Deepak Jacob seeking help to get her children from the custody of her estranged husband.

She stated that she was separated from her husband Chinnasamy. A month ago, Chinnasamy had taken their children Pavanshree and Perazhagan to his house. Priya, who had moved to her maternal home, was not allowed to meet her children.

On Tuesday, on the orders of the Collector, a team led by District Child Protection Officer Sivagandhi inspected the house and after inquiry, the children were restored their mother. Further, Ms. Sivangandhi also directed Chinnasamy to handover all the certificates of Priya to her.