GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two children electrocuted while playing in park of gated community in Coimbatore

Published - May 23, 2024 11:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A faulty underground power cable claimed the lives of two children when they were playing in the park of a gated community in Coimbatore on Thursday.

The police said that B. Vyoma, 8, and Jiyans Reddy, 4, died in the incident at the gated community Raman Vihar on Thudiyalur - Saravanampatti Road.

According to the police, the incident took place around 6.45 p.m. when the children were playing in the park area, which was drenched in rain. They suffered electric shock, which is said to have passed from an underground electric cable that supplies power to the lights in the park.

The mother of one of the children also suffered mild shock while attempting to pull out her kid, said a police officer.

Though the children were rushed to a private hospital in the city, doctors declared them brought dead.

According to the police, some other children were also playing in other areas of the park when the electrocution occurred.

The Saravanampatti police rushed to the gated community after being alerted about the incident. The police have launched an investigation. The police added that the bodies of the children will be shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.