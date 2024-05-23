A faulty underground power cable claimed the lives of two children when they were playing in the park of a gated community in Coimbatore on Thursday.

The police said that B. Vyoma, 8, and Jiyans Reddy, 4, died in the incident at the gated community Raman Vihar on Thudiyalur - Saravanampatti Road.

According to the police, the incident took place around 6.45 p.m. when the children were playing in the park area, which was drenched in rain. They suffered electric shock, which is said to have passed from an underground electric cable that supplies power to the lights in the park.

The mother of one of the children also suffered mild shock while attempting to pull out her kid, said a police officer.

Though the children were rushed to a private hospital in the city, doctors declared them brought dead.

According to the police, some other children were also playing in other areas of the park when the electrocution occurred.

The Saravanampatti police rushed to the gated community after being alerted about the incident. The police have launched an investigation. The police added that the bodies of the children will be shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.