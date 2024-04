April 24, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Two children aged eight years reportedly drowned in a well at Vellakovil in Tiruppur district on Wednesday.

The deceased, Gokul and Ashwin of Uppupalayam, sons of daily wage labourers Prakash and Jeyakumar respectively, were found missing in the evening. Since their bicycles were found close to a well in the vicinity of their locality, the residents alerted Fire and Rescue Service Department. A team recovered the bodies after a search. The Vellakovil police have registered a case.