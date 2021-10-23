CoimbatoreKRISHNAGIRI 23 October 2021 23:35 IST
Two children drown in pond
Updated: 23 October 2021 23:35 IST
Two children drowned in a farm pond of a private agriculture college at Athimugam in Shoolagiri here. Shabeer (14), son of Mehaboob Basha, and Ashok (12), son of Ravi, were last seen playing near the farm pond on a land owned by the college. The boys went missing and a search was conducted in the pond from where their bodies were recovered. Local people demanded compensation from the college that had allegedly not fenced the pond.
