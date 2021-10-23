Two children drowned in a farm pond of a private agriculture college at Athimugam in Shoolagiri here. Shabeer (14), son of Mehaboob Basha, and Ashok (12), son of Ravi, were last seen playing near the farm pond on a land owned by the college. The boys went missing and a search was conducted in the pond from where their bodies were recovered. Local people demanded compensation from the college that had allegedly not fenced the pond.
Two children drown in pond
Special Correspondent
KRISHNAGIRI,
October 23, 2021 23:35 IST
Special Correspondent
KRISHNAGIRI,
October 23, 2021 23:35 IST
