Two children die as mother throws them into well

DHARMAPURI

03 November 2020 00:10 IST

Two children including a three-month-old baby died as their mother threw them into a well, before jumping into it here on Monday. The woman was, however, rescued.

Selvi was pregnant and was staying with her parents along with herher four-year-old daughter and three-month-old son in Anjalwadi here. Her husband Vanjinathan was employed in Bengaluru. On Monday, Selvi threw her children into a well and jumped into it. While the children drowned, she was rescued by neighbours. The Harur police have registered a case.

People with suicidal thoughts can contact the State’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.