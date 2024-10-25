ADVERTISEMENT

Two children die after cattle feed bags fall on them in Krishnagiri

Published - October 25, 2024 08:46 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

Two children of a migrant labourer died after cattle feed bags fell on them on at a poultry farm at Gopachandram near Thally on Friday.

The police identified the deceased as Sharbanu (4) and Ayathkaduna (3), daughters of Mohammed Jagavath (30), a native of Bihar. The poultry farm is owned by J. Ravikumar (42). The incident happened when the children were playing in the room where cattle feed was stocked. Both the children died on the spot. On information, Thally police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Denkanikottai Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US