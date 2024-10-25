GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two children die after cattle feed bags fall on them in Krishnagiri

Published - October 25, 2024 08:46 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

Two children of a migrant labourer died after cattle feed bags fell on them on at a poultry farm at Gopachandram near Thally on Friday.

The police identified the deceased as Sharbanu (4) and Ayathkaduna (3), daughters of Mohammed Jagavath (30), a native of Bihar. The poultry farm is owned by J. Ravikumar (42). The incident happened when the children were playing in the room where cattle feed was stocked. Both the children died on the spot. On information, Thally police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Denkanikottai Government Hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case and are investigating further.

