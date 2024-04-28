Two children among three die in road accident in Krishnagiri

April 28, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Salem

Two children and a 35-year-old man died in a collision involving two two-wheelers and a car at Periyapanamutlu on the Krishnagiri-Tiruvannamalai Highway on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as a three-month-old boy child and Megavarshini (2), children of M. Sakthivel (31), a resident of Semmantham near Palacode in Dharmapuri, and J. Ali (35), a resident of Ansur in Krishnagiri.

The police said that Mr. Sakthivel, along with his wife S. Indhumathi (26) and two children, was travelling to Tiruvannamalai on their motorcycle on Sunday. When they reached Periyapanamutlu, a car reportedly collided with Sakthivel’s motorcycle, and a moped rode by J. Ali. While the two children and Ali died on the spot, Sakthivel and his wife suffered injuries and were admitted to Krishnagiri Government Hospital.

The Kandikuppam police registered a case and are on the lookout for the car driver who fled from the spot.

Drones banned in and around counting centre in Erode

Erode District Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar, in a statement released on Sunday, said that electronic voting machines used in Lok Sabha polls in Erode Constituency were stored at the strong rooms located in Erode Government Engineering College. Considering the safety of EVMs, flying of drones was banned in and around the college until June 9.

College staff accused of beating student in Erode

After the video of a woman seeking action against the staff of a private engineering college at Mettukadi near Perundurai in Erode for allegedly beating her son went viral on social media, the Erode Taluk police said that they were investigating the incident. Murali Krishnan (19), a resident of Pallipalayam, is studying first year at the private college. On April 25, the college administration had informed his parents that he was talking to girl students in the college. On Saturday, Murali Krishnan was admitted to a private hospital. On Sunday, his mother Mohanambal alleged in a video that the college staff beat her son using cable wire and belts and demanded action against the college staff.

Brain-dead boy’s organs harvested in Salem

The organs of Class IX student, who was declared brain-dead by the doctors at the Salem Government Hospital, were harvested and sent to hospitals in Salem, Coimbatore, and Chennai. Vinoth (14), who was residing at Kongarapalayam in Kallakurichi district, suffered injuries when a unidentified vehicle hit him near the bus stop in the locality on April 24. He was first admitted to Kallakurichi Government Hospital and later referred to Salem GH. On Saturday evening, doctors declared that he was brain dead. Following this, his parents came forward to donate his organs. The boy’s heart, kidneys, liver, and eyes were harvested by a team doctors. The body was handed over to the parents on Sunday.

