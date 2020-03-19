Two children, 2 others injured after a mini-truck goes up in flames in Hosur

HOSUR

19 March 2020 14:45 IST

The mini-truck carry industrial gas cylinders was headed to an industrial estate in Hosur

﻿

Four persons, including two children on the street, were injured after a mini-truck carry industrial gas cylinders caught fire near Alasanatham on Thursday. The mini-truck was heading towards SIDCO industrial estate in Hosur, when it caught fire.

According to HUDCO police, the truck had hit a speed bump causing a leak in one of the cylinders and the fire is suspected to have been caused by the extremely high temperature.

The driver, 32-year-old Shamshudd, on noticing the fire had parked the vehicle on the side of the road causing the flames to spread to nearby shops. The driver suffered mild burn injuries. The fire had spread to the building housing a small local eatery, injuring a woman worker in the eatery and two other boys playing outside the eatery. The woman Manjula (25) suffered severe burns to her face, while the two children Ashwa (13) and Ravi Kiran (8) suffered minor burn injuries. The injured were admitted to Hosur government hospital.

The fire quickly spread destroying over 10 shops and gutting down 7 two-wheelers and an autorickshaw, parked along the side of the road, before it was put out by fire tenders.

In another incident, in Krishnagiri town, a fire that broke out in a closed fruit stall in the early hours of the morning spread to the façade of a major departmental store before it was put out. No major loss has been reported. The fire is said to have been triggered by an electrical fault.