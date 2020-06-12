Two Chennai returnees test positive in the Nilgiris

UDHAGAMANDALAM

12 June 2020 22:48 IST

A woman and a man, who returned to the Nilgiris from Chennai recently, have tested positive for COVID-19, Nilgiris District Collector, J. Innocent Divya has confirmed.

The 28-year-old woman from Sholur Mattam in Kil Kotagiri and the 52-year-old man from Bikkatty near Manjoor have been taken to the ESI hospital in Coimbatore for treatment.

“Contact tracing is on, and samples of 20 primary contacts of the two persons have been lifted,” said the Collector. The man had visited a TASMAC shop and a barber shop after he returned to the Nilgiris.

Advertising

Advertising

According to officials, the two will be added to the list of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Chennai, as they had contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus while they were in Chennai, and returned to the district only recently.

While the woman is said to have travelled to the Nilgiris after obtaining the mandatory permission, the man is said to have hitch-hiked on vegetable trucks and used public transport to get home. Therefore, efforts are on to trace the people whom he had come into contact with during his journey.

The number of persons from the Nilgiris who had tested positive so far is 14. These cases apart, five persons who returned to the district from Chennai over the last few weeks also tested positive. Four of them have recovered.

The latest two take the Chennai-return positive cases tally to seven in the district.

Two cases in Namakkal

Two men, who returned to Namakkal from Chennai, have tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The 36-year-old man from Mallasamudram and 45-year-old man from Namakkal were admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem, Health officials said.