Two charred to death in accident near Tiruppur

Drivers of two trucks were charred to death in an accident involving two trucks near Kangeyam on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as N. Prabhakaran (43) of Mysuru and N. Karthik (35), also from Karnataka. A third person namely Rabilal Tudu (18) from West Bengal survived with 40 % burns. He was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The police said the accident took place at Kundadam Pirivu, near Uthiyur, on Kangayam – Dharapuram road at around 3.10 p.m. on Sunday.