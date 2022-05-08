Two charred to death in accident near Tiruppur
Drivers of two trucks were charred to death in an accident involving two trucks near Kangeyam on Sunday.
The deceased have been identified as N. Prabhakaran (43) of Mysuru and N. Karthik (35), also from Karnataka. A third person namely Rabilal Tudu (18) from West Bengal survived with 40 % burns. He was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.
The police said the accident took place at Kundadam Pirivu, near Uthiyur, on Kangayam – Dharapuram road at around 3.10 p.m. on Sunday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.