Two chain-snatchers arrested, 23 sovereign jewellery recovered 

Published - May 19, 2024 09:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Special police teams arrested two offenders involved in six incidents of chain-snatching in Sulur, Kovilpalayam and Madukkarai police station limits, and recovered five sovereigns of gold and 18 sovereigns of other jewellery from Saddam Hussein (33) of Karumbukadai (33) and Abdul Rahim (33) of Ondipudur. The two have been remanded in judicial custody and their two-wheeler was confiscated.

Assuring confidentiality, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore Rural, Badrinarayanan, called upon the public to pass on information about such incidents to the Police Control Room over the phone (94981-81212) through WhatsApp at 77081-00100

