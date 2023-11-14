Two cars gutted at workshop in Coimbatore

November 14, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Two cars were destroyed in a fire that broke out at a workshop at Sri Nagar near Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

The police said that the fire was reported at the workshop run by S. Varghese of Saibaba Colony. The fire broke out around 7 a.m. when no employee was present at the workshop. The flames spread to a total of nine cars, out of which only two were in working condition. The two cars, which were damaged in accidents, were brought to the workshop for repairs a few weeks ago. Mr. Varghese was planning to sell the remaining seven cars for scrap, said the police.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from the Kavundampalayam fire station put out the fire.

