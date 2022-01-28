Two candidates file nominations on day one in Salem district

Salem/ Namakkal

28 January 2022 22:20 IST

No nomination filed in Erode

On the first day of filing nominations to contest in the ordinary elections to local bodies, two candidates filed their nominations in Salem district.

Elections are being conducted for 60 wards in Salem Corporation, 165 wards in six Municipalities and 474 wards in 31 town panchayats in the district. On the first day, nominations were received for Ward 1 in Salem Corporation and Ward 2 in Veerakalpudhur Town panchayat.

In Salem city, arrangements were made to receive nominations at the four zonal offices of Salem Corporation and at Kanankuruchi and Karuppur town panchayat offices. Workers were seated at the entrance of offices to check temperature and to provide hand sanitisers to candidates and persons accompanying them. Close to 10 police personnel, including Assistant Police Commissioners, were deployed for security at these places.

In Salem rural limits, arrangements were made to receive nominations at 35 local bodies including six Municipalities. Close to 180 police personnel were deployed at the local bodies.

In Namakkal, elections are being held for 153 Wards in five Municipalities and 294 Wards in 19 Municipalities. No nomination was received on the first day in Namakkal district. A total of 143 police personnel were deployed for security at 24 places.

Erode Staff Reporter adds: No candidate turned up on the first day of filing nominations to contest in the urban local bodies polls in Erode on Friday.

Direct election is to be held for 735 posts, comprising 60 wards in Corporation, 102 wards in the municipalities of Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, Punjai Puliyampatti and Sathyamangalam and 573 wards in 42 town panchayats in the district on February 19. On the first day, no candidates filed their nominations in the district.

Election officials said that nominations can be filed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday also and the last day for filing nomination was February 4.

Earlier in the day, police personnel were posted at the Corporation’s Central office, four zonal offices and the Corporation’s old zonal office and four municipalities and at the office of town panchayats where candidates can file their papers with the respective Assistant Returning Officers.