Coimbatore

Two candidates allotted seat in CMC under 7.5% government students quota

Two students gained admission into first year M.B.B.S. course at the Coimbatore Medical College under the 7.5% quota reserved for government school students.

According to the college Dean A. Nirmala, R. Siva of Government Hr. Sec. School, Dharmapuri, who had scored 383 in NEET, and N. Vaishnavi of Government Girls’ Hr. Sec. School, Tiruppur, who had scored 373 in NEET, were the first two students to get admission.After getting allotment orders in the counselling held in Chennai the students reached the college on Saturday to complete the admission formalities.The college had 13 seats earmarked for government school students under the 7.5% quota, Dr. Nirmala said and added that the college had 200 seats in all in first year.


