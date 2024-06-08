Two robbers killed in road accident in Namakkal

Two burglars were killed in a road accident in Namakkal district on Friday.

P. Ponnar (31), a resident of Vazhapadi in Salem district, was headed to Tiruchi on his two-wheeler early on Friday. Upon reaching Kanavaipatti, he found a youth lying on the road due to an epileptic seizure, while another youth sought help. Ponnar immediately stopped his bike and tried to assist the youth. At that moment, the two attacked him, stealing ₹5,000 in cash, his mobile phone, and his bike key before fleeing.

As the duo approached a private college in the area, they lost control of their bike and collided with a roadside tree. One youth died on the spot, and the other was critically injured.

Seeing this, Ponnar alerted the police, who then admitted the injured person to Salem Government Hospital. However, the youth succumbed to his injuries. The Namakkal police registered a case and identified the two deceased as Naveen (25), a resident of Fort Road in Namakkal, and Mari (25), a resident of Nesapakkam in Chennai.