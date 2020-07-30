Two bulk milk coolers set up in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

30 July 2020 20:33 IST

Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan inaugurated two bulk milk coolers worth ₹40 lakh each at Uthukuli block in Tiruppur district on Thursday.

The bulk milk coolers were set up at Pallathottam and Kurichi villages within Uthukuli block through funds from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Aavin officials said that each of the units has a capacity of 5,000 litres. With the district already possessing 31 bulk milk coolers which handles about 1.5 lakh litres of milk per day, the induction of new units will increase the overall capacity by 10,000 litres per day. Tiruppur District Cooperative Milk Producers Union (Aavin) procures nearly 2.6 lakh litres of milk per day from 446 cooperative societies in the district, officials said.

Speaking to mediapersons after the inauguration, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that Tiruppur leads in milk procurement in comparison with Coimbatore and Erode districts. Discussions are on with Kerala regarding sale of the milk procured in Tamil Nadu, he said.

The Minister added that admissions for the Advanced Institute for Integrated Research on Livestock and Animal Sciences at Thalaivasal in Salem district will begin this year.

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, officials from Tiruppur District Cooperative Milk Producers Union and others were present at the event.