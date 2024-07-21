ADVERTISEMENT

Two buildings in Coimbatore sealed for selling banned tobacco products

Updated - July 21, 2024 06:04 pm IST

Published - July 21, 2024 05:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

FSSAI officials sealing a building in Coimbatore found storing banned tobacco products on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sealed two buildings in Coimbatore after they were found to have been stored with tobacco products that are banned in Tamil Nadu.

In the first incident, a team led by K. Tamilselvan, Designated Officer of FSSAI in Coimbatore, and police personnel carried out inspections at shops at Karupparayan Palayam in Peelamedu in the city on Saturday.

FSSAI seals tea stall that sold banned tobacco products in Coimbatore

The team comprising Food Safety Officers J. Mohanadass, K. Ramasamy and D. Solal Vallan found 68 kg of banned tobacco products stored in a building by Vijayakumar, a wholesale dealer. It was found that he had been supplying the contraband to shops in the locality.

While the FSSAI sealed the building and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on him, the police registered a case against him for selling the contraband and arrested him.

‘Project Zero Drugs in Schools’ to curb use of banned tobacco products, drugs among students in Coimbatore

In another incident, a police team headed by Inspector A. Dowlathnisha carried out searches in shops and warehouses in Kattoor police station limits on Saturday and found 55 kg of banned tobacco products in a warehouse at C.K. Colony, which was stored by trader Selvakannan.

FSOs S. Ramachandran and Mr. Solal Vallan seized the contraband substances of different brands and sealed the building, besides imposing a fine of ₹25,000 on Selvakannan. The police arrested him and he was sent to judicial remand.

