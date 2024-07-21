Two buildings in Coimbatore sealed for selling banned tobacco products

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sealed two buildings in Coimbatore after they were found to have been stored with tobacco products that are banned in Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first incident, a team led by K. Tamilselvan, Designated Officer of FSSAI in Coimbatore, and police personnel carried out inspections at shops at Karupparayan Palayam in Peelamedu in the city on Saturday.

The team comprising Food Safety Officers J. Mohanadass, K. Ramasamy and D. Solal Vallan found 68 kg of banned tobacco products stored in a building by Vijayakumar, a wholesale dealer. It was found that he had been supplying the contraband to shops in the locality.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the FSSAI sealed the building and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on him, the police registered a case against him for selling the contraband and arrested him.

In another incident, a police team headed by Inspector A. Dowlathnisha carried out searches in shops and warehouses in Kattoor police station limits on Saturday and found 55 kg of banned tobacco products in a warehouse at C.K. Colony, which was stored by trader Selvakannan.

FSOs S. Ramachandran and Mr. Solal Vallan seized the contraband substances of different brands and sealed the building, besides imposing a fine of ₹25,000 on Selvakannan. The police arrested him and he was sent to judicial remand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.