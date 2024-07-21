GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two buildings in Coimbatore sealed for selling banned tobacco products

Updated - July 21, 2024 06:04 pm IST

Published - July 21, 2024 05:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
FSSAI officials sealing a building in Coimbatore found storing banned tobacco products on Saturday. 

FSSAI officials sealing a building in Coimbatore found storing banned tobacco products on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sealed two buildings in Coimbatore after they were found to have been stored with tobacco products that are banned in Tamil Nadu.

In the first incident, a team led by K. Tamilselvan, Designated Officer of FSSAI in Coimbatore, and police personnel carried out inspections at shops at Karupparayan Palayam in Peelamedu in the city on Saturday.

FSSAI seals tea stall that sold banned tobacco products in Coimbatore

The team comprising Food Safety Officers J. Mohanadass, K. Ramasamy and D. Solal Vallan found 68 kg of banned tobacco products stored in a building by Vijayakumar, a wholesale dealer. It was found that he had been supplying the contraband to shops in the locality.

While the FSSAI sealed the building and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on him, the police registered a case against him for selling the contraband and arrested him.

‘Project Zero Drugs in Schools’ to curb use of banned tobacco products, drugs among students in Coimbatore

In another incident, a police team headed by Inspector A. Dowlathnisha carried out searches in shops and warehouses in Kattoor police station limits on Saturday and found 55 kg of banned tobacco products in a warehouse at C.K. Colony, which was stored by trader Selvakannan.

FSOs S. Ramachandran and Mr. Solal Vallan seized the contraband substances of different brands and sealed the building, besides imposing a fine of ₹25,000 on Selvakannan. The police arrested him and he was sent to judicial remand.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / tobacco / cancer

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.