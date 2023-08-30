HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two brothers injured in elephant attack in Erode district

Police said the two were guarding their farmland, located in Talavadi Hills, close to a forest, when the attack occurred

August 30, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

A class 11 student and his older brother, who were guarding their farmland, suffered injuries, after being attacked by a wild elephant in Doddapuram village in Talavadi Hills, Erode district, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police said a farmer, Gundappa, had cultivated maize crop on his two-acre land located near the forest boundary. Since he was unwell, his sons, K. Madesh, 22, and his brother, K. Sibu, 16, was guarding the crops to prevent wild elephants from raiding them. On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, both brothers were asleep in the hut on the farmland. At 3 a.m., an elephant ventured out of the forest and entered the farmland. The elephant damaged crops and also the hut. Both brothers woke up, but were attacked by the elephant. 

While Sibu suffered grievous injuries on his leg, Madesh also suffered injuries. Both raised the alarm and their neighbours arrived at the scene, and the elephant returned to the forest.

The two were admitted to the Government Upgraded Primary Health Centre in Talavadi. Later, Sibu was shifted to the Government Hospital at Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka. 

Related Topics

Erode / Coimbatore / farmland / forests / wildlife

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.