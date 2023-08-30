Two brothers injured in elephant attack in Erode district

August 30, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - ERODE

A class 11 student and his older brother, who were guarding their farmland, suffered injuries, after being attacked by a wild elephant in Doddapuram village in Talavadi Hills, Erode district, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police said a farmer, Gundappa, had cultivated maize crop on his two-acre land located near the forest boundary. Since he was unwell, his sons, K. Madesh, 22, and his brother, K. Sibu, 16, was guarding the crops to prevent wild elephants from raiding them. On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, both brothers were asleep in the hut on the farmland. At 3 a.m., an elephant ventured out of the forest and entered the farmland. The elephant damaged crops and also the hut. Both brothers woke up, but were attacked by the elephant.

While Sibu suffered grievous injuries on his leg, Madesh also suffered injuries. Both raised the alarm and their neighbours arrived at the scene, and the elephant returned to the forest.

The two were admitted to the Government Upgraded Primary Health Centre in Talavadi. Later, Sibu was shifted to the Government Hospital at Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka.