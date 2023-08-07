Two boys rescued from brick kiln in Tiruppur, probe on

August 07, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Two boys were allegedly rescued from a brick kiln in Dharapuram in Tiruppur by the District Child Protection Unit, district police and Revenue Department along with an Avinashi-based NGO recently.

According to sources in the Child Protection Unit, the children are now sheltered in a childcare centre in the district.

The sources said the case had not concluded as officials were yet to ascertain if the boys were child labourers or bonded labourers.

Project Manager of Vizhuthugal Social Education and Development Trust V. Govindaraj said, “On August 5, founder and managing trustee of the trust M. Thangavel received information from Villupuram that two boys, aged 13 and 16, were locked up in a brick kiln in Dharapuram for two weeks and needed to be rescued.”

Mr. Thangavel informed the District Revenue Department Office regarding this. The RDO authorities with District Child Protection Unit officials and Dharapuram police personnel visited the spot and rescued the boys, Mr. Govindarajan said.

Sources said, “As per the information received by officials, the parents had left for an event in Villupuram, their native, recently, leaving theirs and some of their kin’s children at the kiln. They had allegedly taken an advance of ₹20,000 prior to their departure. The parents are expected to be here [in Tiruppur] on Tuesday [August 8] after which the details of the case can be confirmed.”

Child workers on street rescued

Two girls, who were allegedly found working on the streets of Kangeyam, were rescued by the District Child Protection Unit, Social Welfare Department and Tiruppur District Police, on August 4.

An official in the District Child Protection Unit said the officials found that the girls were cleaning car windows and begging on the streets and their parents were natives of Rajasthan and migrated to the district a few years ago.

“One girl was 14 years old and the other 12. Along with their parents, they were presented before the Child Welfare Committee. The committee warned the parents and ordered them to admit the girls to schools in their native. They left for their native in the northern state the same day,” the official said.

