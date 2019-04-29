Two boys drown in quarry pit in Tiruppur

Two boys drowned while bathing in an unused quarry pit near Tiruppur on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as S. Gokul (16), a resident of TSR Layout on Kongu Main Road, and P. Hariharasethupathi (16), a resident of Thyagi Kumaran Colony near NRK Puram.

The police said the boys had gone to the quarry at Nesavalar Colony in Tiruppur around 12.45 p.m. along with another boy named Sujith (14). Gokul and Hariharasethupathi did not know swimming and they drowned. On seeing his friends drowning, Sujith ran towards the main road for help. However, the two boys were dead by the time people came to the quarry.

The police said that the quarry was remaining unused for seven years and the owner had erected fence to prevent people from using it. However, the boys had scaled the fence to get inside. The bodies of the deceased, both class XI students, were shifted to Government Hospital, Tiruppur, for post-mortem.