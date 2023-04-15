Two boys drown in Noyyal in Tiruppur

April 15, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Two school boys drowned in the Noyyal river while bathing at Mudalipalayam on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Chandru (12) and Inniyavan (10) of SIDCO Agraharam Street.

The Uthukuli police secured the bodies and arranged for post-mortem at the Tiruppur Government Hospital.

Woman arrested under POCSO Act

TIRUPPUR The Vellakovil police have arrested a 24-year-old woman, who had eloped with a 17-year-old school boy.

She had reportedly developed intimacy with the boy, a student in a Kotagiri school, when he had gone to his relative’s house in her neighbourhood.

Gayathri was arrested under the POCSO Act and remanded in judicial custody, and the boy was restored to his parents.’

Assistance of Indian Air Force sought to put out forest fire

COIMBATORE The forest fire in Madukkarai range continued for the fifth day on Saturday.

The Forest Department has reportedly requested the district administration to secure the assistance of the Indian Air Force for quelling the fire by spraying water using helicopter.

Though the department had utilised its manpower optimally, and had even attempted controlled-burning method, the fire could not be contained as the terrain was rocky, official sources said.

Water for spraying by the helicopters was available in a nearby farm, sources said.

Six ganja-peddlers arrested

COIMBATORE The district police arrested arrested six ganja peddlers in three operations on Saturday.

At Ajjanur in Vadavalli limits, Manoj Kumar (33), Markandan (33), Praveen (31) and Dinesh (27) were arrested for possessing 8.5 kg ganja. A four-wheeler they had used was also confiscated.

In two other operations, the police arrested Raja (20) from Sulur limits for possessing two kg of ganja and Arulselvan (30) of Periyakulam for possessing 1.1 kg ganja.

A press release issued by the Police Department said the public could confidentially pass on information about ganja-peddling activities to the control room over phone: 94981-81212 or Whatsapp: 77081-00100.