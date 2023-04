April 08, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HOSUR

Two boys drowned in a lake in Bagalur on Saturday.

The victims Vinod Singh (11) and Shashank (12), residents of Therpettai, along with their friends had gone for a swim in Venkatapuram lake.

However, the duo, according to the police had gone into the deep waters and drowned. Their bodies were retrieved by the fire and rescue services.