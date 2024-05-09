ADVERTISEMENT

Two boys drown in a lake in Salem

Published - May 09, 2024 04:21 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Two school students drowned in a lake in Salem on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

B. Santhosh (12), a resident of Bharathipuram near Mallikuttai in Tharamangalam, was a class VI student at a government middle school in Mallikuttai. His friend S. Sudharshan (11), a nearby resident and a class V student at the same school.

On Wednesday afternoon, the duo played near Mallikuttai Lake along with their friends. Later, while the duo entered the lake to wash their hands and faces, their legs stuck under the sludge in the lake. Hearing their screaming, local residents rushed to the spot, were rescued from the lake and took them to Tharamangalam Government Hospital.

But the duo died on the way to the hospital. The Tharamangalam police sent the two bodies to Omalur Government Hospital for a post-mortem. The police registered a case in this regard and are investigating further.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US