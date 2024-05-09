GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two boys drown in a lake in Salem

Published - May 09, 2024 04:21 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

Two school students drowned in a lake in Salem on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

B. Santhosh (12), a resident of Bharathipuram near Mallikuttai in Tharamangalam, was a class VI student at a government middle school in Mallikuttai. His friend S. Sudharshan (11), a nearby resident and a class V student at the same school.

On Wednesday afternoon, the duo played near Mallikuttai Lake along with their friends. Later, while the duo entered the lake to wash their hands and faces, their legs stuck under the sludge in the lake. Hearing their screaming, local residents rushed to the spot, were rescued from the lake and took them to Tharamangalam Government Hospital.

But the duo died on the way to the hospital. The Tharamangalam police sent the two bodies to Omalur Government Hospital for a post-mortem. The police registered a case in this regard and are investigating further.

