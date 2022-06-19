Two booked in Coimbatore for job fraud

The Race Course police have registered a case against two persons on charges of cheating two persons of ₹12.5 lakh in total by promising them to arrange jobs in the Income Tax Department.

The accused have been identified as S. Subhashini from Anna Nagar near Periyanaickenpalayam and Ashok Kumar from Kovilur in Karur district.

The police registered two cases against them based on complaints lodged by S. Sundaresan (28) and B. Maheswaran (33), both from Thanjavur district.

Mr. Sundaresan alleged that the accused duped him of ₹5.25 lakh from December 13, 2019 on the pretext of arranging an I-T Department job. The complaint lodged by Mr. Maheswaran accused Subhashini and Kumar of cheating him of ₹7.25 lakh from December 16, 2019 by promising to arrange a job with the I-T Department.

A special team headed by inspector P.S. Sujatha was on the lookout for the two accused

50 sovereigns of jewellery stolen

The Pollachi east police are on the lookout for unidentified persons who broke into a house and decamped with 50 sovereigns of jewellery when the residents were off to Kerala.

The police said that the theft was reported at the residence of G. Thangavel (73) at Jothinagar, Pollachi.

According to the police, Mr. Thangavel and his wife left for Guruvayoor around 3 p.m. on June 16. His daughter Gayathri and her husband visited the house around 10 a.m. the next day and found the front door open.

As per the complaint lodged by Mr. Thangavel, 50 sovereigns of jewellery were missing from the house. The Pollachi east police registered a case on Saturday based on the complaint lodged by the man. A team led by inspector Ramadass was investigating the burglary.