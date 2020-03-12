Two booked for bid to extort money from Tasmac employee

The Valparai police booked two persons who attempted to extort money from Tasmac employee on Monday. The police said that the duo, Karthikeyan and Babu from Valparai, also assaulted another person, who had come to the liquor shop, with an empty beer bottle.

The police said that the two men initially attempted to extort money from Murugesh, the cashier of the Tasmac outlet. When he resisted, they approached an employee of a tea estate who had come to the liquor shop and asked money. The man refused to give money after which the duo attacked him. The injured was admitted to the Government Hospital, Valparai.

Two autorickshaws damaged

The Kuniyamuthur police registered two separate cases against unidentified persons who damaged autorickshaws belonging to two persons on Monday and Tuesday. The first case relates to pelting of stones at the autorickshaw of A. Sheriff of Kuniyamuthur on Puttuvikki road on Monday. The police registered the second case after two-wheeler-borne miscreants pelted stones at the autorickshaw of K. Karthik of Kuniyamuthur at Ganga Nagar on Tuesday.

Self-immolation bid foiled

Police foiled a self-immolation attempt by a youth at District Collectorate in Tiruppur on Wednesday. According to the police, the youth Premkumar attempted suicide due to issues related to his family.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.