Two booked for allowing minor boy ride motorcycle in Salem

The Ammapet police have registered a case against the father of a minor boy and his neighbour for allowing the boy ride a motorcycle, which resulted in an accident.

The case has been registered as Kumar(40) and Gunesakaran, residents of New VIP Garden in Ammapet. According to the police, Kumar’s son K. Bharanidharan(16), borrowed Gunasekaran’s motorcycle on Friday night and headed to Ammapet. When he reached SK Town Junction on Cuddalore Main Road, he lost control of the bike, and it hit Angappan (40), a resident of Kamaraj Colony. In the accident, Bharanidharan and Angappan sustained injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Ammapet. The Ammapet police registered a case on Sunday, and are likely to arrest Kumar and Gunasekaran for permitting the boy ride the bike.

Woman electrocuted, two arrested

K. Mallika (60), a resident of Valliyur near Thalaivasal, who went to gather firewood on Saturday evening was electrocuted when she came in contact with an illegal electric fence on a farmland. The Veeraganur police sent the body to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. Police investigations revealed that to prevent wild animals from entering the farmland, an illegal electric fence was erected by the land owner, D. Karuppazhagi, and S. Sivakumar, who took that land on lease. The police registered a case in this regard, and arrested the two.

Woman hacked to death by her son in Krishnagiri

A 65-year-old woman was hacked to death by her son under the influence of alcohol in Krishnagiri on Saturday. The police have arrested P. Chakravarthy (43), a resident of Manthipatti near Mathur. On Saturday night, Chakravarthy came to his house reportedly in an inebriated state and quarrelled with his mother, P. Ramalingammal. During the quarrel, he allegedly hacked her with a sickle and she died on the spot. The police sent the body to Mathur Government Hospital for postmortem and arrested the man. A case has been registered.