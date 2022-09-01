Two booked as dog beaten to death on college campus in Coimbatore

The Saravanampatti police have registered a case against two persons in connection with the incident wherein a dog was beaten to death by a group of men on the premises of a private college in Coimbatore.

A few videos of the brutality were captured by a student of the college and the police booked two men seen in the footage after the Humane Animal Society (HAS) lodged a complaint.

According to the police, the cruelty to the animal happened in the parking area of Kumaraguru College of Technology (KCT) on Tuesday. The video showed a group of men, reportedly guest workers, attacking the dog with stones and sticks as the animal was trapped inside a pit. It was subsequently killed and taken out.

Aishwarya Ramasamy, legal advisor of HAS, lodged a complaint with the police on behalf of the animal welfare NGO on Wednesday based on the videos.

“The videos clearly showed a group of men attacking the dog with sticks. But, the police booked only two people,” she said.

According to the police, the men who attacked the dog are contract labourers who have been doing maintenance works on the campus.

Though an email was sent to the college management with regard to the cruelty towards the animal, the reply by the joint correspondent of the institution did not mention of any action taken against the workers, said Ms. Ramasamy.

The police registered a case against two workers under Sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) and Section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.