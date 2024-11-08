ADVERTISEMENT

Two bike ambulances for Erode district

Published - November 08, 2024 06:31 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has sanctioned two bike ambulances for the district that will serve people in four remote habitations attached to Sengulam health sub-centre (HSC) in Bargur hills.

The government had sanctioned ₹1.60 crore for introducing 25 bike ambulances in inaccessible hard-to-reach and remote areas in 10 districts in the State of which Erode district got two.

The bike ambulances will serve people in Agnibavi, G.N. Thotti, Onnakarai and Thammuratti, in Bargur Hills that are difficult for ambulances to reach. Upon receiving calls, the bike ambulances will pick patients from the hamlets and transport them to the main road from where patients would be transported in 108 ambulances to the nearest government hospital.

