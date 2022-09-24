Two Bharat Sena members held in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 24, 2022 18:02 IST

The City Police have arrested two persons who are members of Bharat Sena for allegedly threatening an Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worker here on Friday.

According to the police, N. Padaiyappa (28) and M. Nanda Prakash (27), members of Bharat Sena, allegedly threatened I. Jabarullah (42), a native of Rathinapuri, who is a member of SDPI.

On Friday, when Jabarullah was returning home from work, the duo assaulted him and uttered derogatory remarks against him near Kannappa Nagar. He suffered injuries and was admitted to CMCH. Based on his complaint, the Rathinapuri police registered a case and arrested Padaiyappa and Nanda Prakash. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, P Vigneswaran (30) of Hindu Munnani registered a counter-complaint with the Rathinapuri police against Jabarullah, alleging that the latter assaulted him with weapons and threatened him on Friday. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

