Coimbatore

Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested

The City Police on Wednesday arrested two Bangladeshi nationals on charges of illegal stay without possessing valid documents.

According to the police, Azizul Islam (29) a two-wheeler rider was stopped by the police at Velampalayam during a vehicle check. He was allegedly unable to produce any documents such as driver’s licence or Aadhaar card, the police said, following which he was picked up for inquiry.

It was revealed during questioning that he and Mujibur Rahman (28) were from Bangladesh and were staying in a rented room at Chettipalayam in the city for over a year without passport, visa and other documents. They were working in a private garment company, the police said. Following this, the Velampalayam police arrested the second person in the evening. The two were booked under sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and sent to Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai to be remanded in judicial custody, police said.


