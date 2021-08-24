Two Bangladeshi nationals arrested

Erode

24 August 2021 00:39 IST

Two Bangladeshi nationals staying at Perundurai without valid documents were arrested by the police here on Monday.

The Perundurai police received information that two persons were staying in a house near Panickampalayam gas godown. A police team visited the house and found Mujabmandala and Ibathul Ali from Bangladesh staying there without valid documents. They had come to India illegally and were staying in a village in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal and reached Perundurai for work. A case under Section 3(2) (e) r/w 14 of Foreigners Act, 1946 was registered. They were produced in the court and sent to Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai. A search is on for two of their roommates, who are also from Bangladesh.

Advertising

Advertising