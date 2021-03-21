Two arrested

Two persons wanted by the Kattoor police in Thrissur district of Kerala were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Tamil Nadu, from the premises of Coimbatore railway station.

The arrested have been identified as Dharshan Kumar and Rakesh. GRP officials said that it received an alert from the Kattoor police station, Thrissur, that the mobile tower location of the two men were shown on the premises of the railway station on Sunday afternoon.

Policeman Senthilkumar apprehended the duo around 3 p.m. and handed over to the Kerala police around 4 p.m. The accused were wanted in a case registered under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and provisions of the Explosive Substances Act and the Arms Act.