Two arrested with prescription drugs in Coimbatore 

The Race Course police in Coimbatore arrested two persons who were found in possession of 590 tablets of two different prescription drugs on Saturday.

The arrested were identified as K. Sivasuriya (25), a resident of Indira Nagar at Selvapuram, and K. Kishore Kumar (24) from Thirumanimuthar, near Gugai in Salem district.

A team led by Race Couse Sub-Inspector Vignesh found the two in suspicious circumstances near a courier office at Pappanaickenpalayam on Saturday morning. They were found carrying 200 tablets of a painkiller and 390 tablets used to treat sleeping disorders. According to the police, the two men could not produce a prescription from a registered medical practitioner, which is required to purchase the two drugs and use it. The police seized the tablets, a two-wheeler, and a mobile phone from them. Sivasurya and Kishore Kumar were arrested for offences under Sections 8 (c) read with 22 (b) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.