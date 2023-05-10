Two arrested with one tonne of ration rice in Coimbatore

May 10, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Civil Supplies CID (CS CID), Pollachi unit, have arrested two persons, who attempted to smuggle 1,050 kg of rice, which is meant to be distributed through the public distribution system, to Kerala.

CS CID sleuths arrested J. Vallarasu (25) of Arjunar Colony at Kumittipathi and R. Nallamani (23) of Balaji Nagar near Velanthavalam. According to the CS CID, the unit conducted a vehicle check near Singanallur around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The duo was found carrying 1,050 kg of ration rice in 21 gunny bags, each weighing 50 kg, in a mini goods carrier.

When questioned, the duo told CS CID officials that they procured the ration rice from residents of places such as Nesavalar Colony and Neelikonampalayam at cheap rates. They were produced before a magistrate and were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

The CS CID was on the lookout for the owner of the vehicle and main accused, namely Kaja, who hails from Kozhinjampara in Palakkad district. The accused had been selling the rice in the black market in Kerala.

Saleswoman held for stealing jewellery

The Pollachi East police on Wednesday arrested the saleswoman of a jewellery showroom on the charge of stealing 7.5 sovereigns jewellery.

The arrested has been identified as D. Keerthika (19), who hails from Thondamuthur.

According to the police, Keerthika started working at the jewellery showroom belonging to S. Akash on Bazaar Street at Pollachi on Tuesday. He complained to the police that the saleswoman went missing from the showroom on Tuesday evening, following which he checked the stock.

He found 7.5 sovereigns of jewellery missing from the showroom. The police arrested Keerthika on Wednesday.