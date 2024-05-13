Two arrested with ganja near Coimbatore

The Coimbatore District Police on Monday arrested two persons with 1.35 kg of ganja near Karumathampatti. The arrested have been identified as A. Rajasekar, 23, of Thanjavur and Malik Basha, 26, of Madurai.

The police apprehended the duo at Sellapalayam junction near Karumathampatti, based on specific information. The two men were found carrying ganja, which they allegedly planned to sell.

The duo was arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They were produced before a court and were remanded in judicial custody. The district police registered 81 cases, arrested 114 peddlers and seized a total of 99.28 kg of ganja so far this year.

