Two arrested with fake currencies

The Coimbatore City Police arrested two persons who attempted to tender a counterfeit currency at a shop in Singanallur on Wednesday.

The police have launched investigation to check whether they had paid similar counterfeit currencies in other shops in the city. The arrested have been identified as Russell Francis (28) from Ernakulam in Kerala and Bhaskar (35) from Authoor in Thoothukudi.

The police said that the duo came to a shop near Singanallur police station on Wednesday and purchased things worth ₹ 60. They gave a ₹ 500 currency to an elderly woman at the cash counter. Though the woman had returned the balance amount, her son grew suspicious about the appearance of the currency and had it checked by himself.

Sensing danger, the duo attempted to flee the place. However, they were caught and handed over to the police. The police also found another ₹ 500 currency from them.

When questioned, the men told the police that they became friends while serving a prison term in a gulf country for an emigration related offence. After returning India, they often met in places like Coimbatore and allegedly engaged in transacting fake currencies, said the police. Francis and Bhaskar were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.